2026 Actor Awards: The winners

The 2026 Actor Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, were streamed on Netflix live from LA on Sunday, March 1.
Sinners was a big winner in the film category, taking home outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture; star Michael B. Jordan won outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role.
On the TV side, The Studio was the standout. The Apple TV series won outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, with Seth Rogen winning outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series. He paid tribute to his late co-star Catherine O'Hara, who posthumously won outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in the show.
Harrison Ford received the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award at the ceremony, which was hosted once again by Kristen Bell.
Here are all the winners:
Film
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Sinners
Television
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
The Pitt
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
The Studio
Stunt ensemble honors
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
The Last of Us
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.