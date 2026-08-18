Alabama and The Oak Ridge Boys are coming to Cincinnati

Alabama and The Oak Ridge Boys are coming to Cincinnati

Legendary country groups Alabama and The Oak Ridge Boys just announced they are coming to Truist Arena in Highland Heights, KY, on Sunday, October 11th.

Tickets for this concert go on sale via pre-sale between 10 AM and 10 PM on Thursday, August 20th, when you visit THIS LINK and use the special K99.1FM presale code DIXIELAND.

Concert Details