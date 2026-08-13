'American Horror Story' season 13 shares spooky teaser trailer

The official teaser trailer for American Horror Story season 13 is here.

FX and 20th Television have released a new trailer for the upcoming 13th season of the horror anthology series from Ryan Murphy.

This new season has a star-studded cast set, including franchise regulars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.

Roberts is reprising her role of Madison Montgomery while Lange is back as Constance Langdon. Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette star Paul Anthony Kelly is also part of the cast in a mystery role.

The cast also includes Joey Pollari, Avantika, Elle Chapman, Berto Colon, Alex Consani, Frances Conroy, Mat Fraser, Seth Gabel, Orlando Jones, Tig Notaro, Madelaine Petsch, Fedor Steer, Zach Villa and John Waters.

The teaser mainly features Twisty the Clown, who is played by John Carroll Lynch. It offers no scenes from the upcoming season, but rather shows off several of the cast members walking through a spooky location dressed in character and posing for the camera.

American Horror Story season 13 will premiere on Sept. 24. It consists of 13 episodes. Premiere week and the following week will find three new episodes debuting, followed by two new episodes a week leading up to the season finale, which arrives on Oct. 29.

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