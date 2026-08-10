Amy Poehler comedy 'DIG' gets release date

We now know when to expect Amy Poehler's new comedy series.

Peacock has announced that DIG will premiere on the streaming service Nov. 23. The show reunites Poehler with her Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur.

Hugh Laurie stars alongside Poehler in the comedy about archeologists.

"DIG follows a team of dedicated archaeologists (and less-dedicated college students) who spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece," according to its official description. "Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime."

Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza also star in the upcoming series. Schur and Poehler are executive producers, and they co-wrote the pilot episode. The show will span 10 episodes over the course of the first season.

This marks the first collaboration between Poehler and Schur since Parks and Recreation ended in 2015. Both creatives have overall deals with Universal Television and have long ties with NBCUniversal, going back to their time at Saturday Night Live working as a cast member and a writer, respectively.

The show is based on the bestselling novel Excavations by Kate Myers, who will also serve as a co-executive producer on the project.

DIG will be Poehler's first ongoing role in a live-action series since she played Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation. Schur's wife, J.J. Philbin, will also write and executive produce on DIG, marking her first time working with Schur on a half-hour series.

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