Au revoir: 'Emily in Paris' wraps production on final season

Lily Collins as Emily behind the scenes of 'Emily in Paris.' (Cr. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2026)

Emily is saying au revoir to Paris.

Emily in Paris has officially wrapped production on its sixth and final season. Star Lily Collins bid farewell with a bittersweet post on Instagram Friday.

Captioning a photo of her sitting in a director’s chair with the word “Fin” written on it, Collins wrote that it was “impossible to find the words for what this journey has meant to me.”

“For so many years, Emily has been a part of my life, and through every season, she’s continued to surprise me, inspire me, and challenge me,” she continued.

Collins thanked show creator Darren Star “for dreaming up this endlessly optimistic American girl in Paris who finds herself constantly outside of her comfort zone, learning to trust herself while leaning on others as she navigates her new life.” She went on to thank the cast, crew and fans.

“I will carry this chapter with me forever,” she concluded. “Saying goodbye feels completely surreal and bittersweet, but mostly, I feel so incredibly proud and grateful that I got to be her. And be part of something so joyful. This has forever changed me.”

The final season of Emily in Paris sees Emily in multiple European locations, including Greece.

"Stepping into a new era of ambition and romance, Emily faces defining choices that test her ultimate loyalties," according to an official logline for the season. "But as unexpected career conflicts and shifting relationships force her to reevaluate where her true future lies, she must make one final choice between her career, her heart, and the life she’s built in Paris."

Season 6 debuts on Netflix Dec. 24.

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