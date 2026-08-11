Brad Pitt opens up about sobriety, suicidal thoughts in candid interview

Brad Pitt attends the 'F1: The Movie' European premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025, in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Brad Pitt is getting candid about his life behind the scenes, opening up about sobriety and his mental health.

In a wide-ranging interview with Esquire published on Monday, the Academy Award winner said he's no longer sober and that he had felt suicidal at one point over "family stuff."

"I was sober for seven years," Pitt said. "And then I got back off the wagon. In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, 'Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities.'"

Pitt said he can drink a few glasses of wine now but added that he "can't have a lot," saying that he has to be "professional about it."

Last year, the F1 actor opened up about his experience attending Alcoholics Anonymous. He also has previously credited Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pitt opened up about the death of his mother in August 2025.

His mother's death was one of several challenging moments he said he faced involving family, which he said led him to an especially low point in his life.

"I've never been suicidal except for one little period. And in that one little period, I just thought — I just couldn't — just didn't see a way out," he said, describing the pain he felt at the time as "oppressive."

"Yeah. Like, listen: This s*** ain't easy," he added. "And you're talking to a guy who won the lottery."

Pitt's next movie role is in Heart of the Beast. He's also a producer on the project.

Pitt plays Special Forces Officer James Belmont in the film, who, along with his combat dog Odin, finds himself "stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness," according to a synopsis.

The film is directed by David Ayer and written by Cameron Alexander. J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe also star in it.

Heart of the Beast arrives in theaters on Sept. 25.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. Free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You are not on your own.

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