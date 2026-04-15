Bradley Cooper to direct, star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel with Margot Robbie

Bradley Cooper and Margot Robbie during the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Bradley Cooper is set to write, direct and star in a prequel to Ocean's Eleven.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release the upcoming film in theaters on June 25, 2027. Margot Robbie will star alongside Cooper, who will also produce the film along with Robbie's banner LuckyChap.

Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung was previously attached to direct the film but recently stepped away from the project due to creative differences.

Warner Bros. launched this current Ocean's franchise with Steven Soderbergh's 2001 film Ocean's Eleven. It became a trilogy that starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Matt Damon. Ocean's Eleven was a remake of the studio's 1961 film Ocean's 11, which starred Frank Sinatra.

Warner Bros. Pictures has also dated several other of its upcoming films for release.

The horror films The Revenge of La Llorona, Evil Dead Wrath and Final Destination 7 have received release dates of April 9, 2027, April 7, 2028, and May 12, 2028, respectively.

Additionally, a currently untitled film directed by Baz Luhrmann will be released in theaters on Nov. 22, 2028.

ABC Audio has learned that the film will follow the story of Joan of Arc. Luhrmann wrote the movie with Ava Pickett, and Isla Johnston is set to star in it.

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