In brief: 'Clayface' gets its final trailer and more

The final trailer for Clayface is here. Warner Bros. Pictures has released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming horror thriller starring Tom Rhys Harries as the titular cult favorite DC Comics villain. James Watkins directs the film that also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. The movie arrives in theaters on Oct. 23 ...

Off Campus star Belmont Cameli has found his next role. The actor is set to star alongside Sydney Sweeney in an upcoming Sleepy Hollow film. Cameli confirmed the news in a post on his Instagram Story Thursday. The film will be a reimagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow titled Hollow, based on the debut novel from filmmaker Lindsey Anderson Beer ...

Adventure Time: Side Quests now has a season 2 trailer. Disney+ and Hulu have released the official trailer for the animated show from Cartoon Network Studios. All of the new episodes will be available to stream on Oct. 2. Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu ...

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