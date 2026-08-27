In brief: David Fincher's new film renamed 'The Further Mis-adventures of Cliff Booth' and more

Alice and Steve is coming back for more. Deadline reports Disney+ has renewed the comedy series for a second season. The show stars Jemaine Clement and Nicola Walker as the titular best friends who have a falling out after Steve (Clement) starts dating Alice's (Walker) much younger daughter ... Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Barry Keoghan is coming back to the Top Boy universe. Netflix has announced two new series set in the world of Top Boy. One is a five-episode prequel called Jonny Boy, which brings Keoghan back as his ruthless character Jonny. The second show has the working title of Jaq. It's centered around the character Jacqueline, to be played by Jasmine Jobson ...

David Fincher's upcoming film has a new title. The movie is now called The Further Mis-adventures of Cliff Booth. It was previously just titled Cliff Booth, named after the character Brad Pitt will be back portraying after first playing him in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood. The new film will be available to watch on IMAX screens starting on Nov. 25. Netflix subscribers will be able to stream the film on Dec. 23 ...

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