In brief: Da’Vine Joy Randolph finds her next role and more

Dylan O'Brien, Lewis Pullman and Kaia Gerber are set for a new erotic thriller. Deadline reports that the actors will star in the film Bulls from director James Morosini. The movie follows a man whose last-ditch effort to make personal life changes at a hedonistic island resort detonates when he hooks up with a married woman ...

Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph has found her next role. Variety reports that she will star in director Álex de la Iglesia's upcoming action thriller Hold the Devil. The movie is described as a blend of "gritty, grounded action with supernatural horror" ...

The first photos of Thomasin McKenzie and Ansel Elgort in costume as Audrey Hepburn and Hubert de Givenchy have arrived. Deadline shared the images of McKenzie and Elgort on set of the film Dinner With Audrey, which is currently filming in Budapest, Hungary. Additionally, two new actresses have joined the film's cast. Miranda Richardson and Judy Greer are set to co-star in the movie, along with previously-announced cast member Michael Shannon ...

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