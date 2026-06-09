In brief: 'Descendants: Wicked World' gets trailer, release date and more

Rotten to the core and back for more. Disney has released the trailer and release date for the upcoming film Descendants: Wicked Wonderland. The latest installment in the Descendants franchise is set to premiere to Disney Channel on July 16. It will stream on Disney+ the next day. The film will feature Awkwafina as part of its ensemble, with her taking on the role of Chessy the Cat ...

Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham star in the official trailer for Ride or Die. The Prime Video action-comedy series follows best friends Judith and Debbie, who are on the run after the former tells the latter she is a professional assassin. All eight episodes of the season will drop to the streamer at once on July 15 ...

Production has started on season 2 of Marshals. The series, which is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, follows "Kayce Dutton as he joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana," according to an official description. Its upcoming second season is set to premiere this fall. Luke Grimes returns as its star ...

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