In brief: 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' sequel in development and more

Rom-com fans, rejoice. A sequel to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is in early development at Paramount Pictures, Deadline reports. The original film starred Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey. It debuted in 2003. Hudson is on board to produce this sequel, though nothing is known about if she or McConaughey will return to act as leads Andie Anderson and Benjamin Barry ...

Netflix has handed out renewals to several of its U.K. original shows. The streamer has renewed House of Guinness, Being Gordon Ramsay and Legends for second seasons. Additionally, At Home with the Furys has been renewed for season 3 ...

Ben McKenzie is joining his wife, Morena Baccarin, over on Sheriff Country. CBS has announced that McKenzie will guest star in the season 2 premiere of the series that Baccarin leads. The actress posted a video of herself and McKenzie on set in costume to her Instagram on Monday. McKenzie is set to play Sheriff Wade, a neighboring sheriff sent to assist Baccarin's Sheriff Mickey Fox, in the season 2 premiere. The married couple previously acted alongside each other for years in the FOX series Gotham ...

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