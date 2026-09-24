In brief: Jean Smart will spend Christmas with 'The Families Stone' and more

Jean Smart is celebrating her recent Emmy win by taking on a new role. Searchlight Pictures announced on Instagram Wednesday that the Hacks star is joining the cast of The Families Stone. The sequel to the 2005 holiday comedy will reunite most of the original cast; Diane Keaton, who played the film's family matriarch, Sybil Stone, died in October 2025. Smart's role has not been revealed. Disney is the parent company of Searchlight and ABC News …

Wild horses couldn't keep us away from the official trailer for Wild Horse Nine. The new film starring Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich follows CIA agents Chris and Lee "as they face a trust-testing mission from Santiago to Easter Island" in 1973, shortly before Chile's military coup, according to the movie's logline. It was helmed by The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh, and also stars Steve Buscemi and Parker Posey. Wild Horse Nine comes to U.S. theaters Nov. 6 …

Is Detective Elliot Stabler coming back on the beat? Mariska Hargitay, who plays Detective Olivia Benson on the long-running Law & Order: SVU, seems to be teasing an EO reunion for the upcoming 28th season. She posted a photo to Instagram in which she's posing with Christopher Meloni (Stabler), captioned, "Happy 600." Deadline reports Law & Order: SVU's 600th episode will air Nov. 12 on NBC and Peacock …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.