In brief: 'Monster: The Lizzie Bordon Story' teaser trailer and more

You've got a friend in them, and they've got an upcoming digital debut. Toy Story 5 is set to make its arrival to digital platforms on Aug. 18. It will be available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home. The film is set to arrive on physical media such as 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 22 ...

The teaser trailer for Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story has arrived. The upcoming season of the anthology series will premiere on Netflix Sept. 17. Ella Beatty stars as the titular woman who was acquitted of murdering her father and stepmother. Vicky Krieps, Rebecca Hall and Charlie Hunnam also star in the show from creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan ...

Netflix has announced the release date for its upcoming series The Body. The show will premiere globally on Nov. 11. It is created by Quinn Shephard and follows a group of Catholic school girls who have prophetic visions that lead to mass hysteria in their town after a dance team initiation goes wrong. Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, Geena Meszaros, Nnamdi Asomugha, Louisa Krause, Shirley Chen, Jackson Kelly, Sofia Wylie and former Bachelorette Gabby Windey star in the eight-episode series ...

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