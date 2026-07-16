In brief: 'My Life with the Walter Boys' season 3 official trailer and more

It seems Jessica Alba has joined the upcoming Netflix reboot of 13 Going on 30. Deadline reports the actress is set to star alongside Emily Bader, Logan Lerman and Adeline Rudolph in the upcoming rom-com. Alba's role and the new film's logline are being kept under wraps for the time being. The original film's star, Jennifer Garner, serves as an executive producer on the project, which is currently in production in LA ...

The official trailer for My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 has arrived. The Netflix series will debut its third season on Aug. 6. It finds Jackie navigating her messy relationships and new personal ambitions after the love triangle and a family crisis rocket the Walter family. Nikki Rodriguez stars alongside Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry in the romance series ...

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 18 has a release date. The new season of the comedy series premieres on Aug. 17. The gang of Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito will be back in brand-new episodes of TV's longest-running live-action comedy series ...

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