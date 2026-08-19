In brief: Olivia Colman joins 'Only Murders in the Building,' and more

Olivia Colman has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building. The Oscar winner has joined the season 6 cast of the comedy whodunnit series. The news was announced to Instagram on Tuesday. Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep made a cheeky video where they revealed Colman's casting, but only after Martin Short pretended like he was the exciting new cast member. Gomez and Streep had to remind Short that he, of course, is one of the show's original stars. "Marty, you're already in the show," they told him, before pulling Colman on screen ... Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

The trailer for Slow Horses season 6 has arrived. Sir Gary Oldman once again stars as Jackson Lamb in this look at the sixth season of the espionage drama. The new season premieres on Apple TV Sept. 16. Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden and Saskia Reeves also star ...

Jack Reynor has found his next part. Deadline reports the actor will star alongside Lily James in the horror film Seasons. The Amazon MGM Studios film is based on a viral horror short story by Matt Query and Harrison Query. It follows a husband and wife who buy their dream ranch only to learn it is filled with ancient spirits. Drew Hancock is set to direct from a script he also wrote ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.