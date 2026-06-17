In brief: 'Rivals' renewed, 'Hexed' trailer, and more

Heated Rivalry's François Arnaud is joining the cast of the Lindsay Lohan Hulu series Count My Lies, Deadline reports. He'll play Danny, a friend of Lohan's character, Violet. The project, based on the 2025 book of the same name by Sophie Stava, also stars Shailene Woodley and Kit Harington …

Get ready for more rumors and romance. Rivals, starring David Tennant and Alex Hassell, has been renewed for a third season. You can catch the first two seasons on Hulu in the U.S. ...

The first trailer has been released for Disney's new animated feature Hexed. The magical coming-of-age story features the voices of Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry. The film hits theaters Nov. 25 ...

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