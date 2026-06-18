In brief: 'Survival of the Thickest' season 3 trailer and more

The trailer for the third and final season of Survival of the Thickest has arrived. Michelle Buteau stars in the comedy series, which is based on her book of essays. The show follows Mavis Beaumont, a stylist and designer who is determined to thrive and grow her brand. Season 3 debuts on July 2 ...

Podcaster Brooke Averick's debut novel, Phoebe Berman's Gonna Lose It, is getting adapted into a movie for Netflix. Averick, who co-hosts Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast, announced the news on Instagram Wednesday. "Wanted to let you all know," she captioned the post. The Nightingale producer Elizabeth Cantillon is set to produce the film, which will be written by Book Lovers screenwriter Sarah Heyward ...

Wagner Moura is in talks to join the Ocean's Eleven prequel. Deadline reports the actor is negotiating to join the upcoming Warner Bros. film. Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper are also set to star. In addition to starring in the film, Cooper is directing and writing it ...

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