'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot no longer moving forward at Hulu

The previously-announced Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is no more.

Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that Hulu has decided not to move forward with the reboot Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale.

"I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me. Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with Buffy: New Sunnydale," Gellar said.

Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman were going to write and executive produce the reboot, which would have been directed and executive produced by Chloé Zhao. Gellar was attached to executive produce and star in the new series.

"I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy's stylish yet affordable boots, and thanks to Chloé, I was reminded how much I love her, and how much she means not only to me, but to all of you. And this doesn't change any of that," Gellar said in her video. "And I promise, if the apocalypse actually comes, you can still beep me."

Gellar captioned the video with the same parting line, which is a reference to a quote her character, Buffy Summers, said in the original show.

While on the red carpet for the 98th Oscars on Sunday, Zhao told Variety and CNN that she was "not surprised" by Hulu's decision.

“I had an incredible, incredible time with Sarah, with all the cast and crew doing this,” Zhao said. “Our priority for Sarah and for us has always been to be truthful to the show, to be truthful to our fans. So, things happen for a reason, and we keep our hearts open and we welcome the mystery. And what this might lead us to.”

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