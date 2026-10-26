Chris Brown given 8-month suspended sentence over 2023 London incident

Chris Brown was handed an eight-month suspended sentence on Monday after pleading guilty in connection with an incident in which prosecutors said he attacked a person in London in 2023.

The singer, 37, pleaded guilty in July to affray, a charge that carried a maximum sentence of 3 years in prison. Brown's sentence will be suspended for 12 months, Judge Tony Baumgartner said on Monday at Southwark Crown Court.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement in May that the charge relates to an incident that took place at a venue in Hanover Square in London on Feb. 19, 2023.

Claire Campbell, a senior crown prosecutor in London, said in July that Brown and Omololu Akinlolu, 40, Brown's vocal coach, allegedly attacked a victim in a nightclub, saying Brown "used a glass bottle as a weapon to strike the victim’s head twice."

"This kind of violence is entirely unacceptable, and the Crown Prosecution Service will work tirelessly -- with the police and partners across the criminal justice system -- to pursue cases like this, and prove that no one is above the law," Campbell said in a statement at the time.

Akinlolu also entered in July a guilty plea to a charge of affray, which U.K. law defines as when someone "uses or threatens unlawful violence towards another and his conduct is such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety."

Akinlolu was given a four-month suspended sentence, which will be suspended for 12 months, the judge said on Monday.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti and Yi-Jin Yu contributed to this report.

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