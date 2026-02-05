Could showering in the dark help you fall asleep faster?

Looking for ways to fall asleep faster?

A new TikTok trend called “Dark Showering” claims to lower stress and help you get to sleep more quickly.

What is dark showering? It’s exactly as it sounds- taking a shower with the lights off, or with minimal lighting.

What are the benefits? Experts say that taking a warm shower in the dark reduces stress. “Showering in the dark lowers visual stimulation, which can help the nervous system calm down,” Stefanie Mazer, Psy.D told RealSimple.

Dr. Daniel Amen, psychiatrist and brain imagining specialist tells Fox News Digital that “dark sensory rituals are more passive and somatic — you’re not doing something to calm the brain; you’re creating an environment that allows the brain to downshift on its own."

The warm water is an important part of the experience, as warm showers have been shown to help the body produce melatonin, the naturally occurring hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle.

“Taking a warm shower before bed can help you sleep better. A warm shower dilates your blood vessels, especially in your hands, feet and skin. Once you step out of the shower, your body cools down quickly and that drop in temperature signals your body to relax and starts releasing melatonin,” explains Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard-trained gastroenterologist.

If you want to try dark showering, wellness experts recommend dimming the lights about 60-90 minutes before bed. While showering, avoid overhead bright lights and instead use dim lighting or candles for safety purposes.