Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell star in Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' video

Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift will debut a star-studded music video for her new single, "Patient Zero," during Sunday night's 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

The teaser for the video was released Thursday, revealing that along with Swift, the video stars Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell. Swift directed the visual.

"Patient Zero" is one of four new songs Swift is releasing on Friday.

Swift said in a social media post Wednesday that the new songs were created while she was celebrating the success of her 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl, which was last year's top-selling album, according to Billboard.

"I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max [Martin] and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album," Swift said Wednesday. "Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs."

The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, which includes four new songs, is out on Friday and available to preorder and save now, she added.

Just two days after the songs are released, Swift is scheduled to receive the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

The award recognizes "groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling," according to MTV.

Swift is nominated for nine awards at this year's ceremony, including video of the year and artist of the year.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.