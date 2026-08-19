David Krumholtz clarifies his comments about his break from acting

David Krumholtz is clarifying comments regarding his break from acting.

The actor took to a since-deleted Threads post on Tuesday to write that he is "frustrated, fed up, [and] fried" with the entertainment business and that he's taking "an indefinite break" as "the profession has lost its gleam."

“I kinda sorta put my acting career on hold the other day. It’s been something I’ve been petrified to do for years,” Krumholtz wrote in his original Threads post. “Specifically, the fear was that I’d go broke and not be able to handle being out of the game. But I sent the definitive email.”

Krumholtz clarified his remarks in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying he is not technically retiring, only taking a break from acting.

"Firstly, I am very well. And I feel very loved. Secondly, I never used the word 'retiring' or 'quitting'. Instead, I said that I decided to put my career on hold," Krumholtz wrote. "I don’t expect anyone to understand, but the outpouring of support for my decision has been deeply heartwarming."

The actor went on to say he is grateful for the support he has received in making his dreams and ambitions come true, but "a time has come where the weight of those dreams and ambitions has become surprisingly oppressive."

Krumholtz said he prioritizing his mental health with this decision.

"My mental health is vital to my family. My career has run the gamut. I’m in disbelief. But I find myself at a crossroads between the inherent self involvement being a professional actor requires, and a burning desire to give more of myself to others in need, in whatever way I can. And so, for the time being, I’m pursuing that goal," he wrote.

Audiences would recognize Krumholtz from his recent roles in this summer's Supergirl and the best picture-winning 2023 biopic Oppenheimer. He also appeared in The Santa Clause franchise, 10 Things I Hate About You and Slums of Beverly Hills.

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