Deborah Roberts celebrates America's greatest stories on new Disney special

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts and ABC News national correspondent Will Reeve are celebrating the occasion by highlighting some of the nation's greatest stories, triumphs and innovations in Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness.

Roberts says the special arrives at a time when many Americans are experiencing "so many complicated emotions" about the country.

"We had a chance to think about where this country has been, the diversity of this country, the inventiveness of this country, the difficulties that people have faced in this country so we sort of use that as a backdrop but to highlight so many things about our country," she tells ABC Audio, mentioning her coverage of the Savannah Bananas, Pan Am flight attendants and more.

She notes the country has a lot to celebrate and reflect on, highlighting it's beauty, uniqueness and resilience.

"This is a country that has not only been through a lot, we've been built through love and sweat and tears and sacrifice, but there's also a lot to look at and to stand in wonder of," Roberts says. "There are a lot of moments that are worth celebrating and also moments that are worth...contemplating and wondering...how we might be better and stronger as a country."

Ultimately, Roberts hopes the special gives viewers a sense of joy.

"There are a lot of people who might be a little conflicted right now because of the politics in this country about how they feel about celebrating," she says. "I hope people will take away a real feeling of depth and of heart and exploration from this special and also too, of course, just some fun."

Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu, with Roberts hosting from Walt Disney World Resort and Reeve from Disneyland.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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