Deen Castronovo, drummer for Journey suffers ‘medical emergency’ during show

Journey In Concert At Planet Hollywood LAS VEGAS - MARCH 08: Journey drummer Deen Castronovo performs at the Planet Hollywood Theatre for the Performing Arts March 8, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Heather Taylor

TULSA, OK — Journey drummer Deen Castronovo suffered a “medical emergency” at the band’s Tulsa show on Thursday night, according to Tulsa World reporter Eric Bailey who was at the concert.

Baily posted a video of keyboardist Jonathan Cain asking the audience for prayers shortly after Castronovo was helped off the stage.

Guitarist Neal Schon confirmed that Castronovo had been taken to the hospital.

According to Baily, the show continued 20 minutes later with the drum tech taking over for Castronovo.

No information has been provided on Castronovo’s condition at this time.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter