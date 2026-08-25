Dolly Parton, country music legend and cultural icon, dead at 80

Dolly Parton performs on The Pyramid Stage during day 3 of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014, in Glastonbury, England. (Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage via Getty Images)

Dolly Parton, the country music superstar known as much for her philanthropy and theme park business as she was for her chart-topping hit songs, has died at 80.

The news was announced Tuesday in a message from Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, on behalf of her family. No cause of death was provided.

Parton confirmed she was dealing with health issues in September 2025, writing on Instagram, "As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures." Nearly six months later, at the seasonal opening of her Dollywood theme park, she said that she was still dealing with "a few little health issues" from which she was taking time to recover.

Parton, who'd turned 80 the previous January, also shared that she was still navigating her grief over the March 2025 death of her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, saying that she had been taking time since to rebuild herself "spiritually, emotionally and physically."

In a music career that began when she was still a child, born into poverty in the tiny mountain community of Pittman Center, Tennessee, Parton went on to become one of the world's most successful and beloved entertainers, regarded as a country music living legend. Her trademark style — big blond hair, flamboyant clothes and makeup — was cultivated early in her career, while she was still in her teens.

"I take my negatives and try to make them into positives, and I always feel better being more flamboyant," Parton wrote in her 2023 book Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones. "Maybe I looked cheap, but I knew I wasn't cheap."

Parton's style helped her get noticed but her talent made her unforgettable. She wrote and recorded many of country and pop's most enduring songs, including the hits "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors" — added to the Library of Congress National Recording Registry in 2011 — "Here You Come Again," "Love Is Like a Butterfly," "9 to 5" and more.

Parton's biggest hit, however, was inarguably "I Will Always Love You," which topped the charts three times, most notably when Whitney Houston's 1992 cover became a global smash. Houston's performance remains the bestselling song by a female artist of all time.

In 2014, the Record Industry Association of America recognized Parton for sales of over 100 million units worldwide, including 19 RIAA-certified Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum albums out of the more than 100 studio, live and compilation albums she released during her more than six-decade recording career.

Parton was also an actress, making her big-screen debut in the 1980 hit comedy 9 to 5, opposite Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin — Parton also wrote and performed the film's chart-topping, Grammy-winning theme song. Not including cameos as herself, she appeared in some nine films in all, among them the enduring 1989 comedy-drama Steel Magnolias.

A savvy businesswoman, Forbes magazine in June 2025 estimated Parton's net financial worth at $450 million, placing her #78 on their list of America's wealthiest self-made women. In addition to her extensive publishing catalog — Parton was careful to retain ownership of the songs she wrote, the recordings of which number over 1,000 — the bulk of her wealth came from her Dollywood theme park and other entertainment and hospitality holdings under her Dollywood Company.

Parton was also generous with her money. Through her nonprofit Dollywood Foundation, "Saint Dolly," as her fans dubbed her, supported education by providing scholarships and financial assistance to people in need. Her Imagination Library, launched in 1995, has provided nearly 308 million books for free to children in the U.S., the U.K., Ireland, Canada and Australia, according to its official website.

When wildfires in 2016 ravaged the Great Smoky Mountains in Eastern Tennessee, where she grew up, Parton created a fund that gave $1,000 a month for six months to some 900 families affected by the fires to help them get back on their feet, and also organized a telethon to raise money for the fires' victims. Four years later, Parton donated $1 million to Tennessee's Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help fund the search for a COVID-19 vaccine, and later urged Americans to get vaccinated against the virus in a video that showed her receiving the shot as she sang her hit "Jolene," with the refrain updated to "vaccine."

Parton was one of only 17 people to be inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a rarified list that also includes fellow greats Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Ray Charles; with Brenda Lee, Parton was one of only two female artists so honored. She was one of fewer still artists inducted into the Country, Rock & Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame.

In 2004, the Library of Congress honored Parton with its Living Legend Award in recognition to her contributions to American culture. The following year, she received the National Medal of Arts, the U.S. government's highest honor for an artist, as well as the Kennedy Center Honors in 2006.

Parton received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2011, in addition to her 10 Grammy wins out of more than 50 nominations. Additionally, her songs "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. In 2024, Billboard magazine placed Parton in the #1 spot on its list of the "100 Greatest Country Artists of All Time."

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