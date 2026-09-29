Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin welcome their 1st baby together

Barbara Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse attend the Grand Dîner du Louvre at Musee du Louvre on March 3, 2026 in Paris, France. (Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have entered their parent era.

The couple announced in an Instagram post on Monday that they welcomed their first baby together on Labor Day.

"We took Labor Day literally this year," Palvin wrote in the caption of a joint post with Sprouse.

In the photo, the couple wears Dodgers jerseys and face a TV screen as a Dodger game plays. In Sprouse's arms is their baby, who is also wearing a Dodgers shirt.

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Palvin and Sprouse for comment.

A rep for Palvin confirmed to ABC News in May that she and Sprouse were expecting.

The duo had shared an Instagram post about the news with a sonogram image showing a tiny hand making a rock 'n' roll hand gesture.

Sprouse and Palvin were married on July 15, 2023, in Palvin's home country of Hungary.

In August, Sprouse appeared on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast and recalled how he met Palvin at a party where she had cut him in line for the red carpet.

He said the moment felt like a rom-com.

"I was like, 'I don't care how pretty you are, you're not cutting me,'" Sprouse said. "And she turns around, and I'm wearing this red and white striped shirt, and she goes, 'What, are you a hot dog vendor?'"

Last year, Palvin shared in an Instagram post that she'd had surgery for endometriosis.

"For some years now I've been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor. I thought this was just how it works for me," she wrote at the time.

She continued, "[The surgery] helped me a lot, and I'm grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I'm more mindful about my body to act fast if needed."

Palvin ended the August post by saying she was "excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work."

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