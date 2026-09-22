Ella Langley breaks Mariah Carey’s all-time record at #1 with ‘Choosin Texas’

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new leader in the clubhouse...

Congratulations to Ella Langley, she has now holds the record on the Billboard Hot 100 for the longest stay at #1 at 23 weeks with her song, “Choosin’ Texas.” That spot was previously held by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

With 23 weeks at No. 1, @ellalangleymusic's "Choosin' Texas" is officially the longest-leading #Hot100 hit of all time. 🏆



Find more details + a recap of the longest-leading hits: https://t.co/u1ikgzZZNd pic.twitter.com/px9Sti5tFo — billboard (@billboard) September 22, 2026

According to Billboard, Ella now holds these three records for “Choosin’ Texas” at and its reigh at #1:

Longest Running Non-Holiday #1: Her song has surpassed Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” at 19 weeks each to claim the record for the most weeks at #1 for a non-holiday song in Billboard history.

Longest-Leading Song by a Female Artist: Ella took over at #1, which was held by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day,” for the most weeks at #1 for a non-holiday song by a female artist.

Country Chart Milestone: “Choosin’ Texas” became the longest-running #1 single on the Hot 100 by a female country artist and broke records on the Hot Country Songs and Country Songwriters charts.