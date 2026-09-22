Ella Langley breaks Mariah Carey’s all-time record at #1 with ‘Choosin Texas’

CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new leader in the clubhouse...

Congratulations to Ella Langley, she has now holds the record on the Billboard Hot 100 for the longest stay at #1 at 23 weeks with her song, “Choosin’ Texas.” That spot was previously held by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

According to Billboard, Ella now holds these three records for “Choosin’ Texas” at and its reigh at #1:

Longest Running Non-Holiday #1: Her song has surpassed Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” at 19 weeks each to claim the record for the most weeks at #1 for a non-holiday song in Billboard history.

Longest-Leading Song by a Female Artist: Ella took over at #1, which was held by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day,” for the most weeks at #1 for a non-holiday song by a female artist.

Country Chart Milestone: “Choosin’ Texas” became the longest-running #1 single on the Hot 100 by a female country artist and broke records on the Hot Country Songs and Country Songwriters charts.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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