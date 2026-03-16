Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and more join cast of 'A Quiet Place Part III'

Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt attend The 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Jan. 13, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

The cast of A Quiet Place Part III has been announced.

As previously reported, John Krasinski is returning to direct, write and produce the upcoming fourth film in the A Quiet Place series for Paramount Pictures.

Krasinski announced the film's cast to his Instagram on Monday.

"So proud to be a part of this #AQuietPlace family… old and new! Here we go!" Krasinski captioned his post.

Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy are set to return to the franchise, as are Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Jack O’Connell, Jason Clarke and Katy O’Brian are joining the cast this time around.

While the plot of the upcoming film has yet to be announced, one can assume it will again follow the alien creatures who have an incredible sense of hearing.

Krasinski is resuming his role as director after he helmed the first two films in the franchise. Michael Sarnoski directed the 2024 spinoff film A Quiet Place: Day One, which starred Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn.

The release date for the new film has also shifted. It previously was set to open on July 9, 2027. Now, A Quiet Place Part III will arrive in theaters on July 30, 2027.

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