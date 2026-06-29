Extended edition of 'Backrooms' headed to movie theaters

Backrooms hasn't even left movie theaters yet, but a new version of the film will soon be available to watch on the big screen.

A24 is set to release Backrooms: Everything Must Go Edition to theaters on July 3. The film, which was directed by Kane Parsons, is the studio's highest-grossing in history. It has already brought in over $330 million worldwide after it was produced for only $10 million.

A spokesperson for A24 did not immediately respond to ABC Audio's request for comment.

AMC Theatres shared a listing for the new version of the film on Monday. According to the exhibitor, this version of the film "includes 15 minutes of new, theatrically exclusive post-credit bonus footage from Kane Parsons." It runs for two hours and six minutes.

Backrooms opened in theaters on May 29. It brought in more than $81 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. This made it the biggest debut in history for an original horror film, as well as the biggest debut for a first-time filmmaker on a nonfranchise film. He was 20 years old at the time, making Parsons the youngest director to have a #1 film at the box office.

The horror film is based on Parsons’ popular YouTube series. It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve as two people who enter a secret doorway into a maze of seemingly endless rooms.

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