'Harry Potter' first look finds Gryffindor wizard heading to quidditch pitch

More Harry Potter is headed our way.

HBO has shared a new image of Dominic McLaughlin in costume as the titular wizard from its upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

The photo finds Harry walking toward the quidditch pitch at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry while wearing the signature Gryffindor quidditch robes. His robe bears his last name on the back, as well as his player number, which is seven.

A large group of Hogwarts students is gathered ahead of him entering the pitch, which is decorated with flags representing both the Gryffindor and Hufflepuff houses. There's also a flag supporting Fred Weasley and George Weasley, the older brothers of Harry's best friend Ron Weasley.

The photo is captioned "Tomorrow" alongside a lightning bolt emoji, a reference to Harry's forehead scar. This tease has fans assuming even more will be released about the upcoming show within the next 24 hours.

HBO shared first-look photos of McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter and Nick Frost in costume as Hagrid in July 2025. The photos were released the same week cameras officially started rolling on the series as it began production at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, the same location where all eight of the Harry Potter films were made.

McLaughlin leads the cast alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The upcoming HBO show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer on the series. Multiple seasons of the show are planned, with each one bringing the Harry Potter characters on new adventures.

The Harry Potter series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

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