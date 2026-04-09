Hip-Hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa dead at 67

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Hip hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa speaks during a press conference to announce the launch of The Smithsonian's "Hip-Hop Won't Stop: The Beat, The Rhymes, The Life" at the Hilton Hotel February 28, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Afrika Bambaataa has passed away after a battle with cancer. “He died from complications... at about 3AM today in Pennsylvania” according to TMZ.

The DJ and founder of the Universal Zulu Nation played a pivotal role in creating the sound and that culture of what hip-hop would become.

Born in the Bronx to Caribbean parents in 1957, he was front and center when Hip-Hop was first forming. The origin timeline can be a bit conflicting, but most agree he began hosting parties soon after Kool Herc. He quickly earned notoriety as one of the Bronx’s best DJ’s.

0 of 11 2015 Guggenheim Young Collectors Party, March 19 At The Guggenheim Museum Supported By David Yurman NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) DJ Afrika Bambaataa performs during the 2015 Guggenheim Young Collectors party supported by David Yurman at Guggenheim Museum on March 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for David Yurman) (Neilson Barnard) MTV Mobile Bang Concert MILAN, ITALY - JULY 15: Afrika Bambaataa performs at MTV Mobile Bang Concert held at Milan Central Station on July 15, 2008 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) 2015 Guggenheim Young Collectors Party, March 19 At The Guggenheim Museum Supported By David Yurman NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 19: DJ Afrika Bambaataa (R) performs during the 2015 Guggenheim Young Collectors party supported by David Yurman at Guggenheim Museum on March 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for David Yurman) (Neilson Barnard) 2015 Guggenheim Young Collectors Party, March 19 At The Guggenheim Museum Supported By David Yurman NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 19: DJ Afrika Bambaataa performs during the 2015 Guggenheim Young Collectors party supported by David Yurman at Guggenheim Museum on March 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) 2015 Guggenheim Young Collectors Party, March 19 At The Guggenheim Museum Supported By David Yurman NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 19: DJ Afrika Bambaataa performs during the 2015 Guggenheim Young Collectors party supported by David Yurman at Guggenheim Museum on March 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for David Yurman) (Neilson Barnard) 2015 Guggenheim Young Collectors Party, March 19 At The Guggenheim Museum Supported By David Yurman NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) DJ Afrika Bambaataa (R) performs during the 2015 Guggenheim Young Collectors party supported by David Yurman at Guggenheim Museum on March 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for David Yurman) (Neilson Barnard) Smithsonian's National Museum Of American History's Hip Hop Initiative NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Hip hop pioneers Afrika Bambaataa (L) and Kool Herc pose for a photo during a press conference to announce the launch of The Smithsonian's "Hip-Hop Won't Stop: The Beat, The Rhymes, The Life" at the Hilton Hotel February 28, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Smithsonian's National Museum Of American History's Hip Hop Initiative NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: (L-R) Hip hop pioneers Fab 5 Freddy, Afrika Bambaataa, Smithsonian American History Director Brent Glass, and Kool Herc pose for a photo during a press conference to announce the launch of The Smithsonian's "Hip-Hop Won't Stop: The Beat, The Rhymes, The Life" at the Hilton Hotel February 28, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Sotheby's Inaugural Hip Hop Auction And Exhibition NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: A FAB 5 Freddy [DJ TRIPTYCH]. GRANDMASTER FLASH; KOOL HERC; AFRIKA BAMBAATAA. 2019 is displayed during a preview at Sotheby's for their Inaugural HIP HOP Auction on September 12, 2020 in New York City. A celebration of the history and cultural impact of Hip Hop, the sale reflects on the impact the movement has had on art and culture from the late 1970s through the "Golden Age" of the mid-1980s to mid-1990s, and up to the present. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Smithsonian's National Museum Of American History's Hip Hop Initiative NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Hip hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa speaks during a press conference to announce the launch of The Smithsonian's "Hip-Hop Won't Stop: The Beat, The Rhymes, The Life" at the Hilton Hotel February 28, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Bambaataa was originally the leader of the Black Spades gang, but was inspired to transform the gang into a community organization, which eventually focused on hip-hop as a means to bring positivity into the neighborhoods. This is the origin of the Universal Zulu Nation. The name was inspired by his studies of the African tribe.

Aside from the breakbeats found in records from James Brown and the like, Bambaataa was drawn to the electric sounds of groups like Kraftwerk, and fused the two distinct sounds together. His biggest track, Planet Rock is one of the most influential hip-hop party tracks, especially amongst breakdancers.