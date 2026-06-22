Into the record books and beyond: 'Toy Story 5' is the year's biggest debut

Tom Hanks is Woody and Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear in 'Toy Story 5' (Walt Disney Pictures)
By Andrea Dresdale

The U.S. box office had a friend in the new Toy Story film.

As per Variety, Toy Story 5 debuted with $160 million, which makes it the biggest domestic opening of the year. The previous record was $131.7 million, set by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It was also the biggest debut for any of the Toy Story films -- previously, Toy Story 4 held the record with $120 million.

Toy Story 5 -- which boasts a new end-credits song by Taylor Swift -- scored the second-biggest opening weekend in history for an animated film. Only The Incredibles 2, which debuted with just under $183 million in 2018, earned more.

According to Box Office Mojo, last week's #1, the new Steven Spielberg alien extravaganza Disclosure Day, slipped to #2 with earnings of $17 million -- a drop-off of more than 60% from its debut.

The horror film Obsession fell from #2 to #3. The only other new entries in the top 10 were the supernatural horror film Leviticus, at #8, and Hugh Jackman's A24 drama The Death of Robin Hood, in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Toy Story 5 -- $160 million
2. Disclosure Day -- $17 million
3. Obsession -- $14.2 million
4. Backrooms-- $7.3 million
5. Scary Movie -- $6.7 million
6. Masters of the Universe -- $5.6 million
7. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu -- $3.9 million
8. Leviticus -- $2.7 million
9. The Death of Robin Hood -- $2.6 million
10. Michael -- $2.2 million

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