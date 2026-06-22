Into the record books and beyond: 'Toy Story 5' is the year's biggest debut

Tom Hanks is Woody and Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear in 'Toy Story 5' (Walt Disney Pictures)

The U.S. box office had a friend in the new Toy Story film.

As per Variety, Toy Story 5 debuted with $160 million, which makes it the biggest domestic opening of the year. The previous record was $131.7 million, set by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It was also the biggest debut for any of the Toy Story films -- previously, Toy Story 4 held the record with $120 million.

Toy Story 5 -- which boasts a new end-credits song by Taylor Swift -- scored the second-biggest opening weekend in history for an animated film. Only The Incredibles 2, which debuted with just under $183 million in 2018, earned more.

According to Box Office Mojo, last week's #1, the new Steven Spielberg alien extravaganza Disclosure Day, slipped to #2 with earnings of $17 million -- a drop-off of more than 60% from its debut.

The horror film Obsession fell from #2 to #3. The only other new entries in the top 10 were the supernatural horror film Leviticus, at #8, and Hugh Jackman's A24 drama The Death of Robin Hood, in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Toy Story 5 -- $160 million

2. Disclosure Day -- $17 million

3. Obsession -- $14.2 million

4. Backrooms-- $7.3 million

5. Scary Movie -- $6.7 million

6. Masters of the Universe -- $5.6 million

7. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu -- $3.9 million

8. Leviticus -- $2.7 million

9. The Death of Robin Hood -- $2.6 million

10. Michael -- $2.2 million

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