Julia Louis-Dreyfus to make Broadway debut in 'Other Desert Cities' revival

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to make her Broadway debut.

The actress will take to the stage in the first Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning play Other Desert Cities.

Louis-Dreyfus will be joined by a cast that includes Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Lily Rabe and Stranger Things star Joe Keery, who also makes his Broadway debut in the production.

Other Desert Cities is scheduled for a 16-week limited engagement at New York's Hudson Theatre. Performances begin on Sept. 29 with an opening night set for Oct. 18. The show will run until Jan. 17, 2027.

Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey is set to direct the revival of the play, which was written by Jon Robin Baitz. The show follows a family who have a huge secret.

"On Christmas Eve, the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty, and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they’ve kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn’t just what happened, but who owns a family’s story, and what is the cost to tell it," according to an official description.

Baitz said he had more or less "talked myself out of imagining Other Desert Cities back in New York."

"But John Hickey is family to me, and I trust him completely. We go back longer than I ever imagined: he hears a play – its ideas, its feeling, its music – with an intelligence and knowingness that anchors a room," Baitz said. "And with this company of actors, a playwright dreams about, I thought that if there were still something alive in it, they would find it."

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