Kane Brown is on the cover of Inked Magazine

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kane Brown performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

You’re going to recognize a very familiar face on the cover of Inked Magazine - Kane Brown!

No doubt, Kane has some of the coolest tattoos in country. Inked Magazine asked him all the fun questions about his tattos...from his first tattoo, to the most meaningful ones, plus will Kane allow his kids to get tattoos one day? Check out the full interview here: Kane Brown Inked Magazine Interview.

One of his biggest career accomplishments found a permanent place on him:

Kane shares why he tattooed his hands:

Kane reveals his most painful tattoo: