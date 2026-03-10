Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action 'Tangled' film

Kathryn Hahn has been mother, but now she's officially Mother Gothel.

Walt Disney Studios has announced that Hahn will star as the villainous Mother Gothel in its live-action film adaptation of the animated movie-musical Tangled.

The news was shared in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, which Hahn collaborated on with Walt Disney Studios. In the video, Hahn wears a black T-shirt that has many images of the animated character Mother Gothel adorned on it.

"OOTD, Mother Gothel," the caption of the video reads.

Additionally, Hahn has changed her Instagram bio. It now reads "mother knows best," alongside a mirror emoji, a reference to her character's song in the musical, called "Mother Knows Best."

Australian actress Teagan Croft will lead the film as the Disney Princess Rapunzel, while Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel's Zombies franchise, will take on the role of the dashing rogue Flynn Rider.

The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey will helm the film from a script by Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Kristin Burr of Cruella and Freakier Friday will produce.

Croft and Manheim will take on the characters that were originated by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi in the 2010 animated feature. Donna Murphy was the voice of Mother Gothel in the original film.

The original Tangled was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, with a screenplay by Dan Fogelman. It earned more than $582 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers. Additionally, the film won a Grammy for the song "I See the Light," which also earned a best original song nomination at the Academy Awards.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

