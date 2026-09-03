Kevin Zegers, Milla Jovovich added to 'Heated Rivalry' season 2

Heated Rivalry continues to add to its lineup for season 2.

Kevin Zegers, Paul Gross and Milla Jovovich are the latest actors to join the cast of the Crave/HBO Max hockey romance series. Zegers will play Coach Brandon Wiebe, the rookie coach of Ilya Rozanov's new Ottawa hockey team. Jovovich will play Dr. Galina Molchalina, Ilya's Russian therapist.

Gross takes on the role of Commissioner Roger Crowell, head of the hockey league.

Season 2 stars Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov and Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander, two hockey rivals who enter into a yearslong love affair. The show was created by Jacob Tierney and based on the Game Changers book series by Rachel Reid.

Returning cast members also include François Arnaud and Robbie G.K., who play Scott Hunter and Kip Grady; Sophie Nélisse, who plays Rose Landry; and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, who plays Svetlana Vetrova.

Previously announced new additions to the cast include Justice Smith as Harris Drover, Charlie Gillespie as Troy Barrett, Daniel Diemer as Ryan Price, Shaheen Jafargholi as Fabian Salah and Edvin Ryding as Luca Haas.

Season 2 is set to premiere in spring of 2027 on HBO Max in the U.S.

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