Lionel Richie pausing touring due to heart procedure, rep says

Lionel Richie headlines the Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Concert on May 15, 2026, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Jeff Schear/Getty Images)

Music superstar Lionel Richie is taking time off from touring after undergoing a heart procedure, his representative confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday.

The 77-year-old singer underwent a procedure for atrial fibrillation, according to his rep.

"The doctor said everything went perfectly," the representative said in a statement. "Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon."

Atrial fibrillation, commonly known as AFib, is an irregular heart rhythm that can cause symptoms including fatigue, shortness of breath and chest pain, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The illness can be treated by medication, surgery and lifestyle changes, the CDC says.

Richie has faced several health challenges since beginning a nationwide tour with Earth, Wind & Fire earlier this summer.

The "Hello" singer postponed two shows after falling ill onstage during the first night of the tour in late June.

In late August, Richie checked himself into a hospital out of an abundance of caution, a source close to the singer's tour told ABC News.

No further details were shared about his condition at the time.

Richie has three upcoming tour dates scheduled for late September and early October in San Francisco, Columbus and Chicago, according to his website.

He is then expected to take the stage at the Wynn in Las Vegas in October and November for his "King of Hearts" shows.

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