'Lonesome Dove' series ordered at Netflix from 'East of Eden' team

The team behind the upcoming East of Eden is set to adapt another classic novel for Netflix.

Lonesome Dove is set to be adapted for a new TV series for the streaming service. Netflix won the rights to what it described as a highly competitive project. The show will be based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning Western novel by Larry McMurtry.

"Gus McCrae and Woodrow Call renew their spirit of adventure as they face an uncertain future, embarking on one final, perilous cattle drive from the Rio Grande to the untamed wilderness of Montana in pursuit of a dream that they have perhaps already outlived," according to the show's logline. "These two former Texas Rangers lead an unforgettable cast of characters across the American west in this sweeping odyssey defined by unrequited longing, unbreakable friendship, brutal frontier justice, and an unwavering pursuit of a meaningful life."

The new project reunites Zoe Kazan and Jeb Stuart as co-showrunners. The pair also co-showrun the upcoming East of Eden limited series for Netflix. Teton Ridge Entertainment first acquired the rights to Lonesome Dove. It then pulled Kazan and Stuart to develop the show. The pair also serve as writers and executive producers on the series.



"After our singular experience on East of Eden, we are thrilled to be teaming with Netflix again, along with Teton Ridge Entertainment, to bring Larry McMurtry's western classic to life. We come to this material with love and respect, and can't wait to hit the trail with Gus and Call and the rest of these beloved characters. Yee-haw," Kazan and Stuart said in a statement.

Jinny Howe, the head of Scripted Series, UCAN, at Netflix, said that "Lonesome Dove is one of the great American stories."

"There was no question we wanted to follow Zoe and Jeb wherever they went next," she continued. "After East of Eden, we know exactly what they're capable of — the depth of character, the sweep of place, the emotional precision. This material deserves that level of care. In their hands, it's going to be something extraordinary."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.