'Love Island USA' executive producer dies after unexpected medical emergency

A Love Island USA executive producer has died during production on the reality dating show's eighth season.

Peacock said in a press release Monday that executive producer James Barker died last week in Fiji, where the reality show is currently being filmed, "after suffering an unexpected medical emergency."

"James' unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire 'Love Island USA' production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock," Peacock and ITV America, which produces the reality series, said in a joint statement. "He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James' partner, family, friends and colleagues."

Peacock and ITV America said that Barker will be honored on Tuesday's episode of Love Island USA.

According to the press release, Barker started his television career in 2011 at Leftfield Pictures, where he was a producer on shows including Counting Cars, Forged in Fire and Pawn Stars. He also produced Queer Eye while working for ITV America.

Barker started working on Love Island USA in 2020 as a story producer and worked his way up to executive producer, according to the press release. He went on to produce numerous seasons of Love Island USA and Love Island Games.

Outside of television, Peacock and ITV America said Barker was passionate about music and "spent 20 years DJ'ing across the country building a dedicated following of fans."

Barker is survived by his partner, Adam, whom he met at one of his shows, according to Monday's press release.

Love Island USA season 8 kicked off June 2 with Ariana Madix returning as host. New episodes arrive daily, except on Wednesdays.

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