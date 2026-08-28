Luke Bryan, Luke Combs team up for new single “Finders Keepers”

The tracklist for Luke Bryan’s upcoming album, Signs, has been released and fans were pumped about the very first song.

Tack 1 on the album is a collaboration with Luke Combs called “Finders Keepers.” This is the first time Luke and Luke have worked together on a song. “Luke Combs is one of country music’s greatest singers and I’m so happy that he wanted to jump on this song with me,” Bryan said. “It’s a perfect song for both of us and I know country fans are going to love it.”

“Luke Bryan is one of my favorite people in country music and has been so supportive of me throughout my career,” Combs said. “I’m so glad he thought of me for this one.”

Signs will be released on September 18th!

Full tracklist:

1. Finders Keepers (ft. Luke Combs)

2. Country And She Knows It

3. Word on the Street

4. Signs

5. Fish Hunt Golf Drink

6. Made It A Memory

7. Woods

8. Down Goes The Whiskey

9. Crooked Rows of Corn

10. I Liked Loving You

11. Killer

12. Praying By The Rules