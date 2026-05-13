Meg Stalter to make Broadway debut starring in 'Oh, Mary!'

Meg Stalter attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Hacks' season 5 on April 8, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Oh, Mary? More like Oh, Meg!

Meg Stalter will make her Broadway debut by taking on the starring role of Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony Award-winning play Oh, Mary!

Stalter's run in the production will be a 10-week limited engagement starting on July 6 and ending on Sept. 12.

Oh, Mary!'s official Instagram shared a poster with Stalter adorned in Mary's signature bratty curls. The account also posted a video of Stalter getting in costume as Mary before looking straight to the camera and saying, "Sensational."

Cole Escola created, wrote and won a Tony for starring in Oh, Mary! The show is a one-act comedy play centered on Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to her husband Abraham Lincoln's assassination.

Maya Rudolph is currently starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in the production. She made her Broadway debut through this limited run, which was recently extended for two additional weeks. Her final performance in the role will be July 5.

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