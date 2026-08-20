Megan Moroney surprises fans at Raising Canes

Megan Moroney surprised her fans at a local Raising Canes in Michigan - she worked the drive thru!

“I would survive here and I think that I wouldn’t get fired. I would be good at taking the orders in the drive-thru because my favorite thing that I say is, ‘Yo, yo-yo, you want some chicken to go?’ I love a rhyme.” -Megan Moroney

She also teamed up with Raising Canes to release a limited edition bedazzled pink tumbler with the purchase of a meal.