Megan Moroney surprises fans at Raising Canes

Megan Moroney (Nina Westervelt/CBS)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Megan Moroney surprised her fans at a local Raising Canes in Michigan - she worked the drive thru!

“I would survive here and I think that I wouldn’t get fired. I would be good at taking the orders in the drive-thru because my favorite thing that I say is, ‘Yo, yo-yo, you want some chicken to go?’ I love a rhyme.” -Megan Moroney

She also teamed up with Raising Canes to release a limited edition bedazzled pink tumbler with the purchase of a meal.

@myatass

I AM NOT OKAY. @Megan Moroney @Raising Cane's #meganmoroney #canes #michigan #cloud9 #foryoupage @mal @tessa

♬ Am I Okay? - Megan Moroney
@_mentallylill

dream come true 🥹 @Megan Moroney @Raising Cane's #meganmoroney #cloud9 #fyp #celebrity

♬ Bless Your Heart - Megan Moroney
Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter