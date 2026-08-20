Megan Moroney surprises fans at Raising Canes

Megan Moroney surprised her fans at a local Raising Canes in Michigan - she worked the drive thru!
“I would survive here and I think that I wouldn’t get fired. I would be good at taking the orders in the drive-thru because my favorite thing that I say is, ‘Yo, yo-yo, you want some chicken to go?’ I love a rhyme.” -Megan Moroney
She also teamed up with Raising Canes to release a limited edition bedazzled pink tumbler with the purchase of a meal.
@myatass
I AM NOT OKAY. @Megan Moroney @Raising Cane's #meganmoroney #canes #michigan #cloud9 #foryoupage @mal @tessa♬ Am I Okay? - Megan Moroney
@_mentallylill
dream come true 🥹 @Megan Moroney @Raising Cane's #meganmoroney #cloud9 #fyp #celebrity♬ Bless Your Heart - Megan Moroney