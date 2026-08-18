Netflix sets release date for Florence Pugh-led 'East of Eden' limited series

Mike Faist as Charles Trask, Christopher Abbott as Adam Trask and Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames in episode 3 of 'East of Eden.' (Netflix)

We now know when East of Eden will arrive.

Netflix has announced the release date for its upcoming adaptation of John Steinbeck's classic novel. The limited series will debut to the streaming service on Oct. 1.

Florence Pugh stars as antihero Cathy Ames and co-produces the new limited series that was adapted by Zoe Kazan. This project is personal to Zoe, as she is the granddaughter of director Elia Kazan, who previously adapted the novel into a 1955 film that launched the career of James Dean.

The series finds Cathy's life "intertwined with the lives of generations of men from the Trask family — notably those of Adam (Christopher Abbott) and Charles (Mike Faist) — as the characters live out the darker side of the California dream," according to an official description.

East of Eden is described as a seven-episode fresh interpretation of the source material. In addition to Pugh, Abbott and Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Martha Plimpton, Ciarán Hinds, Joseph Zada and Joe Anders star.

While "bringing the family saga to life" was a resonant experience for Zoe Kazan, she told Netflix it was "Steinbeck's writing — personal, shocking, profound, and free — that has kept me enthralled by East of Eden since I first read the book as a young teen."

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