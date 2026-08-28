New 'Manifest' series coming to Netflix

(L to R) Leajato A. Robinson as Amuta, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Ston, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, and Parveen Kaur as Saanvhi Bahl in Manifest Season 4. (Cr. Netflix © 2022)

The world of Manifest is expanding.

Netflix has announced a new sci-fi series, Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery, from the same creative team behind the original series. The show will feature a new cast of characters and new storylines.

"I'm delighted to be able to tell a new story for the Manifest fans out there and also for a brand-new audience," says creator Jeff Rake. "It's been five long years since we showed up on Netflix, and there's probably half a generation who has never heard of Manifest. We've tried to thread the needle in a way that's rewarding for the OG Manifest fans, but also equally rewarding for people who are brand new to the show."

Manifest originally debuted on NBC in 2018 before moving to Netflix for its fourth and final season, where it found renewed success with audiences. The show follows the passengers and crew of Flight 828 who mysteriously reappear years after going missing and being presumed dead. It starred Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and Athena Karkanis.

The announcement for the new series came on 8/28 — which fans celebrate as Manifest Day in honor of the show’s core mystery of Flight 828.

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