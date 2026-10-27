Noah Wyle named 'People' magazine's 2026 Sexiest Man Alive

Noah Wyle is this year's Sexiest Man Alive.

In an interview exclusive with People published on Tuesday, The Pitt star was in disbelief over the news and said that when he found out, it sounded like "a classic set-up for a prank."

"Just not in a million years did I think this would be an honor bestowed on me in this lifetime," he told People's editor-in-chief and general manager, Charlotte Triggs.

Wyle being named People's Sexiest Man Alive comes a month after the actor won the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series and outstanding drama series for The Pitt.

The 55-year-old actor, who directs the series, plays the show's main character, Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavich.

On screen, Wyle's role as Dr. Robby is his latest portrayal of a doctor on television. His official big break was as John Carter in the hit TV series ER, in which he starred alongside George Clooney, who was named Sexiest Man Alive in 1997 and 2006.

In January, Clooney reunited with Wyle at the Movies for Grownups Awards, where Clooney won the best actor award for his performance in Jay Kelly and Wyle won for best TV actor for The Pitt.

When Clooney presented the award to Wyle, Clooney joked that he would nominate Wyle if AARP did a "Sexiest Man Still Alive" issue.

Outside of acting, Wyle is a husband and father. He married Sara Wells in June 2014, and the couple welcomed daughter Frances Harper Wyle in June 2015.

Wyle is also the father to Auden Wyle and Owen Strausser Wyle, whom he shares with ex-wife Tracy Warbin.

When asked by People what Wells thought about him being named Sexiest Man Alive, Wyle said that she is "amused by it all."

"She's the reason I accepted because she was very pleased that this confers well on her taste, I think," he said. "But also she thinks I'm a good guy and the kind of person I am and the kind of father I am, the kind of husband I am is worth promoting so I thought, okay, if you say so."

The actor is also a philanthropist. In October 2022, he launched the Noah Wyle Foundation, whose mission is to provide resources and support for the underprivileged and underserved. Its primary focus is to help children with mental illness and those experiencing food insecurity, as well as providing resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved.

Leading up to People announcing Wyle as the 2026 Sexiest Man Alive, the magazine revealed the results for its Sexiest Man Alive readers choice poll, in which more than 250,000 votes were cast in categories like Sexiest Silver Fox (which went to Stephen Colbert), Sexiest Cat Dad (which went to Travis Kelce), Sexiest Period Drama Dreamboat (Victor Alli) and more.

Dancing with the Stars pro Pasha Pashkov was also named sexiest DWTS Pro. The news was revealed last week during the show's dedication night.

Last year, Jonathan Bailey was named People's Sexiest Man Alive, while John Krasinski was given the title in 2024.

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