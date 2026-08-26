'Not Suitable For Work' creator, cast react to show's cancellation

Will Angus, Nicholas Duvernay and Jack Martin in 'Not Suitable For Work.' (Disney/Gwen Capistran)

Not Suitable For Work has been canceled after one season on Hulu. The show's creator and its cast have taken to social media to share their reactions to the news.

Mindy Kaling created the comedy that starred Ella Hunt, Avantika Vandanapu, Will Angus, Jack Martin and Nicholas Duvernay.

Kaling took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo carousel filled with memories from making the series.

"I love this show, I loved making this show, I love these people, and I love all of you for all your sweet comments, messages, edits and for watching @NotSuitableForWork," Kaling captioned her post.

Stars Duvernay and Vandanapu both commented red heart emojis, while Vandanapu made a post of her own to her Instagram Story.

"I love this cast and this team so very much,” Vandanapu wrote. “@NotSuitableForWork gave me such an opportunity of a lifetime and introduced me to people and audiences I could have never even dreamed of meeting before. I am so grateful to Mindy, Charlie, Hulu, Warner Bros for giving us this chance. We love you.”

Martin also took to his Instagram Story to share his thoughts on the cancellation.

“I will ALWAYS love @NotSuitableForWork and everyone who was a part of it!!!!!! Thank you for watching," he wrote.

Hunt similarly shared a post on her Instagram Story, writing, "i had the most wonderful time making not suitable for work." She thanked Kaling and showrunner Charlie Grandy for "assembling the loveliest group of goobers there ever was" and said "this show was a dream come true for me."

Not Suitable for Work spanned nine episodes and premiered on June 2. It followed "five work-obsessed twenty-somethings who strive for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness, in Manhattan," according to its official synopsis.

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