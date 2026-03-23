The ocean calls to 'Moana' in official trailer for live-action film adaptation

Catherina Laga'aia as Moana in the upcoming live-action adaptation of 'Moana.' (Disney)

How far will you go to see the official trailer for the live-action reimagining of Moana? Not far, it seems, as Disney has released a brand-new look at the upcoming film headed to theaters this summer.

Catherine Lagaʻaia stars as the wayfinder Moana in the new trailer, while Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as the demigod Maui. The film's cast also includes John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.

This trailer begins with the reprise of the musical's first song, "Where You Are," as sung by Gramma Tala. We see Moana go about life on the island of Motunui.

"Beyond our reef an evil darkness has found us. Moana, the ocean chose you. Find Maui, restore the heart of Te Fiti and save us all," Gramma Tala tells Moana.

We also see our first look at Johnson playing the live-action version of Maui.

"Are you ready to be the hero?" Maui asks Moana.

"Let's go save the world," she tells him.

Hamilton director Thomas Kail helms and executive produces the film, which is also executive produced by Auliʻi Cravalho, the actress who voiced Moana in the original animated film and its sequel. Additionally, the film is produced by Johnson and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Moana sails into theaters on July 10.

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