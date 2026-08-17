PHOTOS: Hayden Panettiere through the years

Hayden Panettiere

1994: ONE LIFE TO LIVE - Christmas show - 12/22/94Sarah (Hayden Panettiere) and Cord (John Loprieno) celebrated Christmas in 1994 on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Daytime's "One Life to Live". "One Life to Live" airs Monday-Friday, 2-3 p.m., ET, on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. OLTL94(Photo by Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)HAYDEN PANETTIERE, JOHN LOPRIENO

(Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Con)