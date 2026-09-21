Presley Gerber's death being investigated as an overdose, police say

Presley Walker Gerber attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum of Art on June 3, 2019, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Police in Santa Monica, California, say they are investigating model Presley Gerber's death as a suspected overdose.

Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died Sunday at age 27, according to a report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office.

The Santa Monica Police Department told ABC News on Monday there were no signs of foul play.

The medical examiner's office also released a statement on Monday saying it is in the "early stages of investigating" Presley Gerber's death and that there is currently "limited information" available.

The statement added that a deputy medical examiner performed an examination on Monday and deferred the cause and manner of death, meaning that "additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination."

"Due to the ongoing death investigation, the DME cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested," the statement read. "Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined."

The statement added that Gerber's body will be released to his family.

Sources connected to the case told ABC News on Monday that Gerber checked into a rehab center the day before he was found dead. Staff found him unresponsive on Sunday morning and the medical examiner noted in its statement that the 27-year-old was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m.

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Crawford and Rande Gerber for comment.

Presley Gerber, whose sister is model and actress Kaia Gerber, was signed by IMG Models at 15.

He walked Fashion Week runways for Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana and had campaigns with Calvin Klein, Celine and more.

Leading up to his death, Gerber had been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, speaking candidly about treatment after being charged with a DUI in 2019. He also had a video series called "Mental Health Mondays" in 2024.

A spokesperson for Crawford told ABC News in a statement Sunday, "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA's National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service.

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